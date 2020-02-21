Insider Buying: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Buys $125,212.28 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TSCO opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.99. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

