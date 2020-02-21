Insider Selling: Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) SVP Sells $429,273.00 in Stock

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) SVP Terrell E. Bishop sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $429,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.43. Auburn National Bancorporation Inc has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $61.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

