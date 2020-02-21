Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $12,515.68 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup sold 152 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $12,515.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,118.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Judd Jessup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, R Judd Jessup sold 630 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $52,094.70.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

CRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

