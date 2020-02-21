Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NOC stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $363.25. The company had a trading volume of 987,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,376. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.23.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.