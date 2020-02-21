Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $600,100.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $600,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PriceSmart stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSMT. ValuEngine downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $79,786,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 192,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 66,442 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 113.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.