Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) EVP John E. Breeden sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $330,486.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,083.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of QTWO traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,771. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. Q2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Q2 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.