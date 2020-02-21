Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) EVP John E. Breeden sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $330,486.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,083.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of QTWO traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,771. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. Q2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Q2 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

