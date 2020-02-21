Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Sells 1,775 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $154,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Q2 stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,771. Q2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.75.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Q2 in the third quarter valued at $665,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 29.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

