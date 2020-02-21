Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $473,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TMHC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,029. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.