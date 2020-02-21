Insider Selling: Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $6,776,200.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $6,295,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $6,565,400.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $6,283,200.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $5,740,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $5,494,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $4,816,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $40.26. 3,989,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,693,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion and a PE ratio of -4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,020,876,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,806 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 75,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

