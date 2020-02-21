Insider Selling: Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $6,776,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $6,295,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $6,565,400.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $6,364,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $6,283,200.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $5,740,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $5,494,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $4,816,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $4,998,000.00.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.92. 25,421,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,565,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,191 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,012,000 after purchasing an additional 623,445 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,974,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,663,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

