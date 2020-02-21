Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.22. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

