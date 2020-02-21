Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Trading Up 6.1%

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.95 and last traded at $98.93, approximately 358,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 192,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,619,000 after buying an additional 133,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Integer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after buying an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after buying an additional 345,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after buying an additional 45,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Integer by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,726 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

