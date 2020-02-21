Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 10,880 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $309.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,608,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,806. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.34 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.