Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 26,566 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,000. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 554,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 289,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

AMGN stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,113. The company has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.61 and its 200-day moving average is $216.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

