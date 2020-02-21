Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $12.44 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,439,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.90. 2,452,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,261. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $108.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.