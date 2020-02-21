Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,363,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,878. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

