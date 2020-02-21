Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,617 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573,127 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $69.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01, a PEG ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.