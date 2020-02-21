Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $2.92 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,479 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $8,119,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 429,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in United Rentals by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.72. The stock had a trading volume of 815,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,204. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.90 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

