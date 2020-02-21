Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $2.92 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,479 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $8,119,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 429,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in United Rentals by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.72. The stock had a trading volume of 815,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,204. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.90 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
Featured Story: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.