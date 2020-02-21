Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $4.17 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 47,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $425.97. 1,189,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $425.71 and a 200 day moving average of $393.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

