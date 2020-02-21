Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,310,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,137,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 637,302 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 499,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 372,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 258,115 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.16. 4,498,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,449. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

