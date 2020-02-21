Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 54,166 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,494,000 after acquiring an additional 228,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,192,000 after acquiring an additional 79,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.30.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.23. 5,437,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,551,479. The stock has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.