Integrated Drilling Equipment Hlds (OTCMKTS:IRIG) Shares Up 74%

Integrated Drilling Equipment Hlds Corp (OTCMKTS:IRIG) shot up 74% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 250 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About Integrated Drilling Equipment Hlds (OTCMKTS:IRIG)

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. manufactures drilling rigs, rig control systems, and rig components; and provides rig refurbishment and reconfiguration services for contract drilling companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electrical Products and Services, and Drilling Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Drilling Equipment Hlds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Drilling Equipment Hlds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.