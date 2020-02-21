Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPPLF opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.