InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. InterDigital Wireless updated its Q1 2020

IDCC traded up $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.39. 472,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,574. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

