Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Acquires 7,797 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 4.9% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of CME Group worth $97,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 42,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.09.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,750. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.48 and its 200-day moving average is $208.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

