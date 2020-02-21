Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises about 4.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.39% of ANSYS worth $84,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.02. The stock had a trading volume of 489,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,215. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.41. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.96 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

