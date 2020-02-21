Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Up 13.2%

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s share price shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.29, 149,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 84,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

IDXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 433,135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

