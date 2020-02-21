Interzone Reaches Market Capitalization of $233.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,695.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.08 or 0.02694268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.43 or 0.03905284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00743029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00805551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00098092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010063 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028819 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00639032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.