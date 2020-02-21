Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,971 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 341,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,518,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $302,749.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

