Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $62.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

