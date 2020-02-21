Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Shares Up 0.9%

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.33, 1,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

