Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,255 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,436% compared to the average daily volume of 277 put options.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PBYI opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $542.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $43.90.
About Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).
