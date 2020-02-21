Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27 to $1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.33. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.04-1.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,544,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,591. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

