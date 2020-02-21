Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,410,000 after buying an additional 520,445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.69. 17,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

