iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OLEM) Trading Up 1.7%

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OLEM)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.03, approximately 586 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

