IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49, 785 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.87% of IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

