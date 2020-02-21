IQeon (IQN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. IQeon has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $19,896.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IQeon has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One IQeon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00008915 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.96 or 0.02977543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00231876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00143587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,540 tokens. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

