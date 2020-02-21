iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.95

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th.
About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)
iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.
