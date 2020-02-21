iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.95

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 343,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.