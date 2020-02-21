iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after buying an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,744,000 after buying an additional 28,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.