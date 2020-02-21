iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.08. 916,548 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

