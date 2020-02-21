iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82, 19,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.