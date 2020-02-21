iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 662.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $187.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $151.66 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.