iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $138.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average is $131.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.45 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

