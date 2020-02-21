iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 319,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

