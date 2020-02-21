ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20, approximately 2,636 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

A number of analysts have commented on ITVPY shares. ValuEngine raised ITV PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised ITV PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ITV PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get ITV PLC/ADR alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.