IVERIC bio (ISEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ISEE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $266.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,456.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $27,171.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,465 shares of company stock worth $120,649. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

