IVRNET (CVE:IVI) Trading 25% Higher

IVRNET (CVE:IVI) shares traded up 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 30,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

IVRNET Company Profile (CVE:IVI)

Ivrnet Inc, an application service provider, provides e-business applications on an outsource basis through the Ivrnet eServices network in North America. The company develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions, which facilitate automated interaction through phone network and the Internet.

