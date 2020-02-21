JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Issues Earnings Results

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 123.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $152.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million.

Shares of JAKK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,816. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

