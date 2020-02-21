James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,500 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,230,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.

On Monday, February 10th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $25,900.00.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $221.83 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

