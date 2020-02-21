James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,500 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,230,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 14th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $24,800.00.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.
- On Monday, February 10th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.
- On Thursday, February 6th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $25,900.00.
Shares of RDI stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $221.83 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.