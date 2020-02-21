Jarvis+ Reaches Market Cap of $164,049.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $164,049.00 and approximately $59,322.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.46 or 0.03035202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00232874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00146720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,400,311 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.